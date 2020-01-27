Off road bike rider fined after being caught in Newport

An 18-year-old man from Wednesbury has pleaded guilty to an incident which occurred in Newport on the 30 June 2019.

Officers seized the bike which was later scrapped. Photo: West Mercia Police

Members of Newport and Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Teams located the 18-year-old on Shuker Close after complaints from local residents about a green and white Kawasaki off road motorbike being ridden around the town.

Officers seized the bike under powers given them to deal with vehicles being ridden on public roads without insurance.

PC Lee Thomas from the Newport team said: “Over the summer, we had received a number of complaints of anti-social behaviour by youths on off road and pit bikes riding around Newport.

“With the help of colleagues from the Safer Neighbourhood Team at Donnington we pooled a lot of resources into addressing the issue and this outcome is just one part of the success we were able to achieve.

“It’s worthy of note that after this bike was seized, word clearly got around very quickly and instances of similar activity dropped off overnight.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who came forward with CCTV footage of the offences which was instrumental in us being able to get this matter before the courts.”

Brad Edwards appeared before Magistrates in Worcester on 9 January.

He was fined £350 for riding without insurance, £116 for not displaying L plates, a total of £85 costs, given 6 penalty points, and his motorbike was scrapped.

