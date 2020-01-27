Firefighters release casualty from vehicle following collision near Whitchurch

A casualty has been released from a vehicle following a collision near Whitchurch this morning.

The collision involving two vehicles took place on Church Lane at around 8.30am.

Firefighters used Holmatro cutting equipment to released the casualty trapped in one of the vehicles.

Two fire appliances and the rescue tender were mobilised from Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch with an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

The condition of those involved is not known.

