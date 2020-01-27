Concern grows for missing Shrewsbury teenager

Concern is growing for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from Shrewsbury since Friday 24 January.

Trinity Gibbs was last seen in the B&M store in Lancaster Road, Shrewsbury, at around 7.15pm when it is believed she may have left the car park as a passenger in a blue 58 plate Vauxhall Corsa.

Trinity is described as white, around 5ft 3in tall, with burgundy coloured hair cut into a bob. She was last seen wearing black leggings, white Air Force One trainers, a grey Puma top and a grey scarf.

Officers are asking anyone who sees her to get in touch as soon as possible. Trinity has links to the Sussex or Leicester areas so it is possible that she may have travelled there.

Anyone who has information on Trinity’s whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting 648s of 240120.

