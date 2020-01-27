4.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, January 27, 2020
Home News

Concern grows for missing Shrewsbury teenager

By Shropshire Live

Concern is growing for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from Shrewsbury since Friday 24 January.

Trinity Gibbs was last seen in the B&M store in Lancaster Road, Shrewsbury
Trinity Gibbs was last seen in the B&M store in Lancaster Road, Shrewsbury

Trinity Gibbs was last seen in the B&M store in Lancaster Road, Shrewsbury, at around 7.15pm when it is believed she may have left the car park as a passenger in a blue 58 plate Vauxhall Corsa.

Trinity is described as white, around 5ft 3in tall, with burgundy coloured hair cut into a bob. She was last seen wearing black leggings, white Air Force One trainers, a grey Puma top and a grey scarf.

Officers are asking anyone who sees her to get in touch as soon as possible. Trinity has links to the Sussex or Leicester areas so it is possible that she may have travelled there.

Anyone who has information on Trinity’s whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting 648s of 240120. 

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Trinity Gibbs was last seen in the B&M store in Lancaster Road, Shrewsbury

Concern grows for missing Shrewsbury teenager

Concern is growing for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from Shrewsbury since Friday.
Read Article
Officers seized the bike which was later scrapped. Photo: West Mercia Police

Off road bike rider fined after being caught in Newport

An 18-year-old man from Wednesbury has pleaded guilty to an incident which occurred in Newport on the 30 June 2019.
Read Article

Shrewsbury bucks national trend for town centre visitors

Shrewsbury has once again bucked the national trend by recording an increase in footfall during 2019 – but business leaders have warned that town centres still need the support of local people to thrive.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

FA Cup Round 4 Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 2 Liverpool

Shrewsbury Town produced a stunning comeback against six-time European Champions Liverpool as they rescue the tie from 2-0 down.
Read Article

Tigers return to winning ways with steel city win

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Ice Sheffield on Sunday night to take on the Sheffield Steeldogs and attempt to break a losing streak that had reached four games.
Read Article
Brandon Whistle squeezes the puck home to score. Photo: Steve Brodie

Telford Tigers sunk by Pirates’ power play

Hexagon Telford Tigers were looking to end a three game losing streak with a home game against Hull Pirates on Saturday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Adam James with members of the Nathan Rous PR team

Shropshire PR firm’s new intern overcoming life’s obstacles

A teenager determined not to let life’s hurdles dash his dream of working in the media has joined a Shropshire creative and PR agency as an intern.
Read Article
Co-founder of Codebreak Joel Stone with Jane Grahame and William Abakhan, Directors of Abakhan

Shropshire marketing company helps leading fabric chain grow their business﻿

Shropshire marketing firm, Codebreak, continues to branch out over the United Kingdom by becoming official marketing partners of Abakhan.
Read Article
Members of Beaumont Wealth in Shrewsbury and nurses from severn Hospice

Dragons set to roar this summer thanks to Shrewsbury company

Dragons are guaranteed to roar on the River Severn again this summer after a Shrewsbury company pledged to support a charity’s key fundraising event.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Volunteers from the Oswestry Heritage Gateway working on the hillfort ponds

Open evening will reveal latest plans for Shropshire hillfort management and volunteering﻿

A new programme of landscape maintenance and volunteering at Old Oswestry hillfort will be the focus of an open meeting next month.
Read Article
Mike Gayle with attendees of the writing course at Shrewsbury Library

Waiting list grows for writing course with Sunday Times Bestselling author

The first specialist one day writing workshop in Shrewsbury with bestselling author Mike Gayle has been hailed a success by organisers and attendees.
Read Article

Creative, Colourful and Compelling designs from Budding Shropshire Artists

Judges for this year’s Young Thinkers’ Competition were bowled over by hundreds of creative entries from Shropshire youngsters to feature in a bespoke exhibition.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Legendary icon Sir Tom Jones to perform in Telford this summer

Legendary icon Sir Tom Jones is to perform at the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park on Sunday 28 June, as part of his summer Tour.
Read Article
Paul Kirkbright, deputy provost of University Centre Shrewsbury and Shrewsbury BID director, with the festival programme

DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival programme launch

The programme for this year’s DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 has been unveiled detailing everything which can be experienced during the 10-day event.
Read Article

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers to star in thriller classic at Theatre Severn

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers will star in a brand-new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this June.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery has collected 9 awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery collects nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery is celebrating after collecting nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
4.2 ° C
5 °
3.3 °
86 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Mon
4 °
Tue
5 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
12 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP