Casualty rescued from property following fire in Wem

One person was rescued from a fire at a property in Wem on Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called to The Grove, Wem, at around 6.52pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says that one casualty was rescued from the property and oxygen therapy was administered by fire crews.

The fire involved the kitchen dining area of the property, with three fire appliances mobilised from Prees, Shrewsbury and Wem.

Fire crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the fire.

The casualty was left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Supporting Shropshire Live...