Fire at former public house in Doseley started deliberately

A fire at the former Cheshire Cheese public house in Doseley has been confirmed as being started deliberately.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale to the premises on Doseley Road at 11.47am today.

Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a main jet to tackle the fire.

Operations and Fire Investigation officers were also in attendance along with West Mercia Police.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service this afternoon confirmed that the fire was started deliberately.



Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 (Ref no 266-s-230120) or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The pub last traded in January 2019, a planning application to demolish the building and build six houses and four bungalows on the site has since been submitted and rejected by planners.

The Cheshire Cheese in Doseley. Photo: Google Street View

Supporting Shropshire Live...