Warning issued after laser shone at aircraft flying north west of Shawbury

Police have issued a warning after a laser was shone in the direction of a Boeing 737 as it flew ten miles to the north west of Shawbury.

The warning over the dangers of shining laser beams at aircrafts, or any other vehicles follows the incident which happened on Monday.

Officers say the beam did not hit the cockpit or pilots.

Shropshire Safer Communities Chief Inspector, Mark Reilly, said: “I cannot stress enough the dangers of shining a laser at an aircraft or any other vehicle. If the beam catches the pilot or driver in the eye they could be momentarily blinded with the consequences catastrophic.”

Offence

It is an offence under section 1 of the laser misuse (vehicles) act 2018 to shine or direct a laser beam towards a vehicle with the maximum penalty imprisonment of up to five years, an unlimited fine, or both.

Under the act it is an offence to:

– Direct or shine a laser beam towards a vehicle in such a way as to dazzle or distract, or be likely to dazzle or distract, the person driving, piloting, navigating or otherwise in control of that vehicle when it is moving or is ready to move; and

– Direct or shine a laser beam towards an air traffic facility, or to direct or shine a laser beam towards a person providing air traffic services, in both cases in such a way as to dazzle or distract, or be likely to dazzle or distract a person providing air traffic services.

