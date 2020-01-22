8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Shrewsbury’s Mayor to swap chain of office for a parachute

By Shropshire Live

The Mayor of Shrewsbury is preparing to swap his chain of office for a parachute – and throw himself out of an aeroplane to raise funds for his chosen charity.

Pictured is Shrewsbury Mayor Phill Gillam contemplating jumping out of a plane
Councillor Phil Gillam will take the plunge in April.

“The Samaritans of Shrewsbury is a wonderful organisation, and it’s my chosen charity as mayor this year,” explained Phil.

“When I began to discover what the Samaritans do, it was a real eye-opener for me. These fantastically dedicated volunteers help people from all age groups, from all backgrounds, from all walks of life.

“They provide a listening ear and a helping hand to those who are struggling with life, those who are distraught or depressed or anxious about what’s going on around them.

“And simply having someone to talk to can make all the difference.

“That’s where the Samaritans come in.”

Having already raised considerable amounts for the local Samaritans through staging the fundraising Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend last September, along with other events, Phil was looking for another way in which to raise funds.

“Believe me, it’s not that I’m an adventurer or thrill-seeker – I’m not. But I thought a sky dive would be a fantastic experience and something that would capture the imagination of friends and supporters who would like to help fund the Samaritans.”

Phil’s sky dive is scheduled for April 9 and will take place over north Shropshire.

If you would like to support Samaritans of Shrewsbury by backing Phil’s sky dive, please either send a cheque (made out to Mayor’s Charity Fund) to Carol Pullen, Mayor’s Office, Riggs Hall, The Library, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, SY1 2AS, or visit gofundme.com/sky-dive-for-samaritans

