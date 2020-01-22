8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Road maintenance worker suffers multiple injuries in collision on A458

By Chris Pritchard

A road maintenance worker has suffered multiple injuries following a collision on the A458 Much Wenlock to Bridgnorth road.

The collision happened at around 11am today (Wednesday 22 January), when a Vauxhall Corsa travelling towards Bridgnorth collided with the 56-year-old man.

He suffered multiple injuries including a fracture to his leg, arms and injuries to his face and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

PC Simon Fearn “Although the exact circumstances of this incident are not understood at this time, It was very foggy this morning along the road where the incident took place. I would like to remind road users to drive appropriately to road and weather conditions.

“I am appealing for witnesses who may have seen it or have dashcam footage. Please call me with any information on 01743 237483 and reference 195 of 22 Jan.”

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Road maintenance worker suffers multiple injuries in collision on A458

A road maintenance worker has suffered multiple injuries following a collision on the A458 Much Wenlock to Bridgnorth road.
