Police appeal for witnesses to assault in Southwater, Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses as part of their investigation into an assault which took place in Telford last month.

The assault happened around 11.55pm on Friday 20 December after the victim, a 33-year-old man, left Albert’s Shed in Southwater and was walking towards the Coal Grill and Bar.

He was approached by an unknown man who attacked him causing him to suffer a black eye and cuts to his face.

The offender is described as Asian, aged approximately in his mid 20s, tall and skinny with stubble or beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 690 Nikki Payne on 101 ext 5906 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...