New support for hospital friends

The League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is going into 2020 with new found support.

Pictured are Lindsay Rutherford (New Trustee), Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Mrs Anna Turner JP (League of Friends Patron), Lady Sally Kenyon (League of Friends President). In the background is our League of friends Coffee Shop, which is open seven days a week

The League of Friends is delighted to announce that Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Mrs Anna Turner JP has joined the charity as their patron. The new year also sees changes to the charity’s board of trustees, with Lindsay Rutherford joining and The Lady Sally Kenyon being appointed as their President.

2019 was a very sad year for the hospital Friends with the loss of their President Annabelle Simpson, who passed away following a short illness. New Trustee Lindsay Rutherford, Annabelle’s husband has kindly agreed to continue the connection with the hospital and said: “I feel truly privileged to be able to carry on the work of my late wife, Annabelle Simpson. Annabelle was passionate about the hospital and the Friends.”

Lady Sally Kenyon said: “Annabelle has left large shoes to fill and I am honoured to take on the role of the Friends President. I will do my very best to continue the great work achieved by Annabelle.”

Mrs Turner has been in position since January 2019 after the previous Lord-Lieutenant, Sir Algernon Heber-Percy, retired after 22 years as the Queen’s representative for Shropshire. Mrs Turner is the first female Lord-Lieutenant in Shropshire.

Mrs Turner said: “I am extremely delighted to lend my support to the Friends and become part of the team. I have been so impressed by all the work the Friends do, they manage to achieve more than I would have ever have believed possible”.

Victoria Sudgen, Charity Director, said: “I am delighted to have the support of such a dedicated team of skilled trustees. We continue to fundraise, provide services, finance equipment and facilities around the hospital working to improve the experience of patients whenever we can.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...