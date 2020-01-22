8 C
New ‘shop local’ initiative launches in Wellington

By Shropshire Live

February is set to be fabulous in a Shropshire town which is launching a new ‘shop local’ initiative.

Pictured from left, Olivia Poppitt of Specsavers, David Owen of The Old Orleton Inn, Rachel Carter of Beatons, Sophie Harrison of The Old Orleton Inn, Lizzie Francis of Ken Francis Butchers and Karen Lee of The Walnut
Pictured from left, Olivia Poppitt of Specsavers, David Owen of The Old Orleton Inn, Rachel Carter of Beatons, Sophie Harrison of The Old Orleton Inn, Lizzie Francis of Ken Francis Butchers and Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington is urging residents and visitors to spend an extra few pounds there next month to boost the local economy.

The ‘Fab Feb Fiver’ promotion is being organised by the Love Wellington campaign in a bid to change people’s shopping habits.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington explained: “We want people to spend £5 in Wellington rather than spending it somewhere else so that the money is diverted into the local economy.

“We are not urging people to spend more cash – just use it differently. It’s all about making small changes to shopping habits which make huge differences here.

“If every adult in Wellington spent an extra £5 in the town each week that would be an additional £90,000 a week being invested in the local economy.

“If they did that each Saturday in February this year that would mean a boost of £450,000 for the town.

The campaign is also about bringing the community together to make their town a stronger, more vibrant and resilient place.” 

There will be a range of offers and incentives costing just £5 for people to take advantage of, including a full English breakfast, hair cuts, lens cleaning, two pints for a fiver and many others.

Details of the offers will be posted on Love Wellington Facebook page throughout February. 

Karen Lee of The Walnut restaurant in Tan Bank welcomed the campaign, saying she was delighted to be involved.

“The Fab Feb Fiver month will definitely help to promote Wellington as a great place to shop and eat and do business,” she commented.

Rachel Carter of Beatons tea room and book shop in Market Square said: “This will be a great initiative to encourage people to re-think their spending habits whilst supporting our local businesses.”

The campaign is being promoted through a range of marketing methods, including posters and social media posts.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
