Pedestrian dies following collision in Newport

A pedestrian has died following a collision involving a car in Newport yesterday evening.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, suffered fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision happened at around 5.35pm in Salters Lane.

Witness Appeal

Police are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Marc Whild said: “We’re carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances around the collision which has sadly seen a man lose his life and our thoughts are with his family at this awful time.”

Any witnesses are asked to contact Sergeant 3231 Marc Whild on 101 ext 5785 or online.

Supporting Shropshire Live...