5.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Home News

New Interim Chief Executive appointed at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (Shropcom) has today announced David Stout as its Interim Chief Executive.

David Stout
David Stout

He will be replacing Jan Ditheridge – who is leaving to take up a new role as Chief Executive of Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust.

Jan will depart after almost seven years at the helm of Shropcom, which is responsible for a range of community services across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin. She has overseen years of sustained improvement at the organisation – work that was recognised last year by the Care Quality Commission, which awarded the Trust a rating of Good across all of its services.

The baton now passes to David, who is already well known within the local health system. He is currently Interim Programme Director for the Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Sustainability and Transformation Partnership, having first come to the county a year ago as Interim Accountable Officer for Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

Nuala O’Kane, the Shropcom Chair, said: “I am delighted to have been able to appoint someone of David’s calibre as our interim CEO.

“He brings a wealth of experience to this type of role and I have no doubt that he will lead us successfully through the next phase of our growth and development.

“He certainly has big shoes to fill,” she added. “Jan has been a constant source of support and encouragement to me from when I first joined the Trust as a Non-Executive Director four and a half years ago, to more latterly since I took over as Chair in February last year.

“She has been an exceptional CEO to work with and I will miss her very much.  I am sure I speak for all of us when I say that Sheffield will be lucky to have her.”

David has worked in the NHS for more than 35 years across commissioning and provider roles at both local and national levels. During his career he has been Chief Executive of Newham Primary Care Trust, Deputy Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation as well as the Managing Director of the Central Eastern Commissioning Support Unit.

Before making the move to Shropshire he was Director of Transformation at Richmond & Kingston CCGs, following roles as Transformation Director for Cumbria CCG and working with the STP in North Central London.

David said: “I am delighted to take on the Interim Chief Executive role at Shropcom.

“Having worked in Shropshire for the last 10 months I know that Shropcom has a pivotal role to play in the development of integrated care in the county and in taking forward the prevention and placed-based care strategy set out in the Long Term Plan. I look forward to working with the Board, our staff and our partners in the coming months.”

Jan said: “It’s been an absolute privilege to be the Chief Executive of Shropcom.

“Community services support people, adults and children to maintain independence, stay at or close to home whenever possible and live life as they want to despite the health challenges that face them. I’m proud that we have continuously strived to do this, improving and developing services to meet our communities’ needs.

“I’m delighted to be handing the baton to David, as I know he’s committed to community services and their development, and I’m confident our staff will support him to do this. I wish him and Shropcom every success. I wish him and Shropcom every success.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Pedestrian dies following collision in Newport

A pedestrian has died following a collision involving a car in Newport yesterday evening.
Read Article
Enquiries are ongoing to trace the owner of the dog

Appeal after emaciated dog found abandoned on roadside in Albrighton

Police are working with the RSPCA to identify the owner of an emaciated dog found abandoned on a roadside in Albrighton.
Read Article
David Stout

New Interim Chief Executive appointed at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust has today announced David Stout as its Interim Chief Executive.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Finlay Howles opens the scoring for the Tigers. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers’ fall short in shoot out loss

Hexagon Telford Tigers played bottom of the league Leeds Chiefs on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article

Tigers’ loss cuts lead at top

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Hull on Saturday night to take on the Pirates in a NIHL National League game.
Read Article

Match Report: Fleetwood Town 2 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town relinquish their lead twice as they manage a 2-2 draw against Joey Barton’s Fleetwood.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Codebreak Digital Account Executive, Fergus McKeown and Co-founder, Joel Stone

Local marketing firm ‘kickstarts’ university funding

Shropshire marketing firm Codebreak has designed and built a free website for local charity, Caitlin’s Kickstart Award.
Read Article

Business networking group to hear about future plans of Shropshire charity

A business networking group will be hearing about future plans for a Shropshire charity when the new chief executive gives a presentation at a meeting this month.
Read Article
Teresa Boughey has been shortlisted for a Business Book Award

Local Diversity Expert named in Business Book Awards 2020 shortlist

A book written by a Shropshire businesswoman is shortlisted in the Business Book Awards 2020 in the ‘Exceptional Book that Promotes Diversity’ category.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival to celebrate its tenth anniversary

Sunday 26 April will see Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s popular Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival event celebrate its tenth anniversary.
Read Article
Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community to launch ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’

Shrewsbury Town in the Community are launching ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’
Read Article
Eddie has become the youngest scholar to be awarded the Georgia Williams Trust Scuba Diving Scholarship which he has now completed at just 10 years old

Telford schoolboy making ‘bubbles’ with charity scholarship

A Telford schoolboy is making ‘bubbles’ in the world of Scuba Diving after becoming the youngest person to be awarded a Junior Open water scuba Diving scholarship from a local charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers to star in thriller classic at Theatre Severn

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers will star in a brand-new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this June.
Read Article
Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Record-breaking success for Shrewsbury pantomime

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has confirmed that this year’s production of Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records.
Read Article

Jack and the Beanstalk a giant success for The Place Telford

This season’s pantomime at The Place Telford, Jack and the Beanstalk, has been its most profitable and successful yet.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery has collected 9 awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery collects nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery is celebrating after collecting nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA.
Read Article
Adam Purnell, also known as The Shropshire Lad

Shropshire chef to appear on brand new television series

A Shropshire chef is due to appear on a brand new television show next week.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
5.8 ° C
7.8 °
3.9 °
100 %
1.5kmh
75 %
Tue
7 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
7 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP