Madeley Library to move to new premises at the Anstice Memorial Hall

Madeley Library will close for three weeks from 1pm on Saturday 25 January and will re-open in its new premises on the ground floor of the refurbished Anstice Memorial Hall on Saturday 15 February.

Madeley Library will re-open in its new premises on the ground floor of the refurbished Anstice Memorial Hall. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The new library will open to the public on a self service basis for two extra days on Wednesdays and Fridays.

It will benefit from a completely new fit out with furniture provided by Opening The Book. The library will also have a new layout, with new computers and a document scanner for public use.

First Point services will be unavailable while the existing library is closed but will also move into the new library at the Anstice when it opens. The library’s current staff will transfer into the new library.

Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Customer Services, Partnerships, Culture and Leisure, said: “The move of Madeley Library is just one of the exciting aspects of the refurbishment of the Anstice Memorial Hall.

“It is fantastic that with the support of Madeley Town Council the project has enabled us to move the library to a new location and I am sure the public will appreciate the extended opening hours that we will now be able to offer.”

