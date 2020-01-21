Fire service issues warning following spate of chimney fires

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to take care when using log burners and open fires, the warning follows a spate of chimney fires across the county.

Firefighters attended three fires last night in West Felton, Wem, and Donnington.

In recent days crews have also attended incidents in Ludlow, Whitchurch, Lydbury North, Bicton, Bayston Hill and Prees Heath.

The fire service says that the best way to prevent a chimney fire is to have a chimney swept regularly but there are other things that householders should bear in mind.

· Don’t burn paper, plastic or other rubbish

· Burn only dry, seasoned wood

· Never use petrol or paraffin to light a fire

· Make sure your fire is out before you go to bed

· Make sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors fitted

· Check on elderly neighbours

Supporting Shropshire Live...