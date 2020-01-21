Dawley and Hartshill parks go for Green Flag status

Two more popular parks in Telford and Wrekin are going for Green Flag Awards for the first time.

Improvements to Dawley Park have centred on the bowling green area and children’s play area. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Last year, Telford Town Park collected a coveted Green Flag for its fifth consecutive year, in recognition for its high environmental standards, how beautifully it is maintained and excellent visitor facilities.

This month, the borough will also enter Dawley Park and Hartshill Park for the first time.

Over the last 12 months, Telford & Wrekin Council and its grounds contractor idverde have been working with Dawley and Oakengates town councils, the Friends of Dawley Park and other community groups to create a shared vision to enhance the parks.

Hartshill Park has had new benches, improvements to footpaths, a poppy cross flowerbed installed by the Royal British Legion, a new bug hotel and the bandstand repainted.

Improvements to Dawley Park have centred on the bowling green area and children’s play area.

Plans are also being worked on to enter more of the borough parks for Green Flags, including Dale End Park in Ironbridge.

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for parks, green spaces and the natural environment, said: “We have wonderful parks in our borough. Hartshill and Dawley parks are beauties. The green spaces, flowers and walks bring a lot of pleasure to locals and there are plenty of activities to keep people of all ages happy.

“Winning these awards would be the icing on the cake really. A lot of groups and individuals work hard to help maintain their beauty, and so the awards would honour them. We are all keeping our fingers crossed.”

Submissions for the Green Flag Award need to be in by 31 January and the borough will find out in July if the parks have been successful in earning the international mark of quality.

