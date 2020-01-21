Appeal after emaciated dog found abandoned on roadside in Albrighton

Police are working with the RSPCA to identify the owner of an emaciated dog found abandoned on a roadside in Albrighton.



Enquiries are ongoing to trace the owner of the dog

The dog was found yesterday lying on the side of the road near to woods on Cordy Lane.

She was taken to a local vets and is now in RSPCA care receiving treatment.

Enquiries are on-going to trace the owner.

PC Amanda Broadley from Shifnal and Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “The dog was found in a very poorly condition and incredibly emaciated, luckily a member of the public saw the dog and took her to local vets, she is now in RSPCA care receiving treatment and will hopefully survive.

“We’re working with the RSPCA to trace the owner of the dog and would ask anyone who has any information that may help with our enquiries to get in contact.”

RSPCA Inspector Jackie Hickman said: “This poor dog was clearly emaciated and all her bones were protruding. I was utterly shocked by her condition. She must have been terrified as she was left to suffer all alone at the side of a road in a rural area on a really cold morning.

“She was hypothermic and if she wasn’t found at this time she could have died within a few hours.

“The boxer-cross type dog, aged about 2, is now in RSPCA care and is under-going urgent veterinary treatment. I have called her Honey because of her sweet-nature. She is the most lovely and friendly dog.

“But we are keen to find the person responsible for abandoning her and we are hoping someone might recognise her and identify her owner as she was not microchipped. She also has an overshot bottom jaw which may help someone identify her.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area. Anyone who can help should call the police or the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 2350 Amanda Broadley on 07814052061 or online. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

