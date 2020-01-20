Van and bus collide on A49 near Stokesay

The A49 between Craven Arms and Ludlow was closed for several hours today following a collision involving a van and bus.

Emergency services were called to the collision near Stokesay at around 10.30am.

A passenger on the bus received treatment at the scene from an ambulance crew before being taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as a precaution.

Another person was checked over and discharged at the scene.

The road has since reopened following recovery of the vehicles.

Fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also in attendance.

