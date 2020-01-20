Unprovoked attack in Oswestry leaves man with significant injuries

Police have released details of an assault in which a 23-year-old man suffered significant injuries during an unprovoked attack in Oswestry.

Investigating officers say the assault happened between 10.45pm and 11.15pm on Saturday 7 December near the Co-Op on Cabin Lane, between Greyfriars and Blackfriars.

The offender is described as in his late 30s, approximately 5ft 10 inches tall, stocky build with short brown hair.

It is thought there was another man with the offender at the time.

Witness Appeal

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 1922 on 101 ext 5766 quoting reference 152s 081219 or online. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

