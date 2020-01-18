Emergency services called to river rescue in Shrewsbury

Emergency services were called to the River Severn in Shrewsbury in the early hours of Saturday morning after a man was in the water.

The incident happened at around 1am near the Welsh Bridge.

The man was out of the river and being assessed by West Midlands Ambulance Service upon the arrival of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Three fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police officers also attended.

Supporting Shropshire Live...