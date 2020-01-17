5.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 17, 2020
Home News

Man arrested and property marked with SmartWater seized

By Shropshire Live

A 26-year-old man was yesterday arrested and property marked with SmartWater seized following an investigation by police.

The arrest follows an investigation by Shifnal Safer Neighbourhood Team after two stolen quad bikes were recovered in Wellington by the Local Policing Priorities Team.

The team were on patrol when they spotted the bikes they suspected could be stolen. Officers stopped and spoke to the owners, who had bought the bikes in good faith, however, further enquiries identified the bikes had been stolen in separate burglaries, one in Shifnal and one in Craven Arms.

A suspect was identified and Shifnal Safer Neighbourhood Team took on and progressed the investigation.

Yesterday, West Mercia Police’s Local Policing Priority Team covering Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin arrested the suspect at an address in Sutton Maddock which was subjected to a search by a team of officers.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, he has since been released under investigation.

During a search of the address suspected stolen property was recovered, including a chainsaw marked with forensic property marking technology SmartWater. Officers will now be able to use the SmartWater to identify who the property belongs to.

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said: “This is absolutely fantastic work between Shifnal SNT and the LPPT to investigate and recover stolen property that has led to the arrest of an individual for burglary.

“The area we cover has relatively low levels of crime but crimes such as burglary can have a significant impact on our local communities, and while I’m pleased to say we have seen reductions in burglary that doesn’t mean we are complacent and it is a crime that continues to be a priority for us.

“Right across Shropshire there are We Don’t Buy Crime towns and villages where, thanks to support from our Police and Crime Commissioner and local towns and parish councils, we have been able to provide whole communities with a SmartWater property marking kit. The initiative not only sends out a strong message to criminals that crime prevention measures have been taken which will ultimately increase their chance of getting caught but it also means when we do recover property, if it has been marked and registered we can return it to the rightful owner.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Man arrested and property marked with SmartWater seized

A 26-year-old man was yesterday arrested and property marked with SmartWater seized following an investigation by police.
Read Article
The Barclays bank branch on Market Street in Oakengates will close in April. Photo: Google Street View

Barclays bank to close Oakengates branch in April

Barclays bank in Oakengates is to close following a decline in the number of customers using the branch.
Read Article
Firefighters at the scene of the fire on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury

Firefighters tackle fire involving waste at Shrewsbury fish bar

Firefighters were called to a fire involving waste fat at a fish bar in Shrewsbury on Thursday evening.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Fleetwood Town V Shrewsbury Town﻿

Sam Ricketts will be keen to ensure his players focus on league matters when they visit Joey Barton’s Fleetwood.
Read Article
Beth Heath, director of fun for Shropshire Festivals, with, left, Simon Haddleton, The Shrewsbury Club’s director of tennis, and the club’s operations manager Richard Micklewright

﻿World Tennis Tour W60 Shrewsbury tournament set to be a real festival of tennis

The Shrewsbury Club has teamed up with Shropshire Festivals to make this year’s World Tennis Tour W60 Shrewsbury tournament a real festival of tennis.
Read Article

Striker Lenell John-Lewis leaves Shrewsbury Town

Lenell John-Lewis has left Shrewsbury Town after the club opted not to renew his expired contract.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

A special bear, of which only 300 will be available, will celebrate Merrythought’s 90th anniversary

90 years and still going strong for Shropshire-based Merrythought

Shropshire-based teddy bear manufacturer Merrythought is celebrating nine decades of business in 2020 with the launch of a limited-edition bear to kick off its 90th year.
Read Article
Work has begun to create A world leading agri-tech hub on the edge of Newport. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Work begins on world leading agri-tech hub on the edge of Newport

Work has begun to create the infrastructure to support a world leading agri-tech research and innovation hub on the edge of Newport.
Read Article
Clarissa Pritchard is the latest commercial property specialist to join Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors

Growth in demand for commercial property services at law firm

A Shropshire law firm has expanded its commercial property team as demand grows across all of its offices - from Oswestry and Telford to Ludlow and beyond.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community to launch ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’

Shrewsbury Town in the Community are launching ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’
Read Article
Eddie has become the youngest scholar to be awarded the Georgia Williams Trust Scuba Diving Scholarship which he has now completed at just 10 years old

Telford schoolboy making ‘bubbles’ with charity scholarship

A Telford schoolboy is making ‘bubbles’ in the world of Scuba Diving after becoming the youngest person to be awarded a Junior Open water scuba Diving scholarship from a local charity.
Read Article

Quiz night to raise funds for Shropshire charity

A top prize of a night at the Hilton Hotel in London’s Canary Wharf awaits the winner of the star raffle prize at a quiz night being held to raise funds for a Shropshire charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers to star in thriller classic at Theatre Severn

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers will star in a brand-new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this June.
Read Article
Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Record-breaking success for Shrewsbury pantomime

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has confirmed that this year’s production of Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records.
Read Article

Jack and the Beanstalk a giant success for The Place Telford

This season’s pantomime at The Place Telford, Jack and the Beanstalk, has been its most profitable and successful yet.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery has collected 9 awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery collects nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery is celebrating after collecting nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA.
Read Article
Adam Purnell, also known as The Shropshire Lad

Shropshire chef to appear on brand new television series

A Shropshire chef is due to appear on a brand new television show next week.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
5.7 ° C
7.2 °
3.9 °
81 %
4.1kmh
75 %
Fri
3 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
5 °
Tue
5 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP