Barclays bank to close Oakengates branch in April

Barclays bank in Oakengates is to close following a decline in the number of customers using the branch.

The Barclays bank branch on Market Street in Oakengates will close in April. Photo: Google Street View

The Market Street branch, which is open 10am – 4pm weekdays, will close on Friday 17 April, the closure means the nearest branch of Barclays will be Telford town centre.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “Before we make the decision to close any branch, we think carefully about how it has been used so far. We consider how many customers have been visiting, what kind of transactions they’ve been making, and all the other ways they’ve been choosing to bank with us. We also take into consideration the availability of other branches in the wider community.

“The number of transactions at our Oakengates branch has gone down in the previous 24 months, and additionally 85% of our branch customers also use other ways to do their banking such as online and by telephone.

“In the past 12 months, 70% of our Oakengates branch customers have been using neighbouring branches with only 105 customers use this branch exclusively for their banking.”

Barclays customers who hold accounts at the branch have been written to regarding its closure.

