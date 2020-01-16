Inquiry into maternity failings at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust looking at 900 cases

An independent inquiry into maternity care failings at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is investigating around 900 cases, it was revealed last night.

In response to a debate called by Telford MP Lucy Allen on avoidable maternity deaths, Nadine Dorries, Under-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, confirmed in the House of Commons that around 900 cases are now being looked at with a number of cases investigated going back over 40 years.

The Ockenden Review, which was commissioned in April 2017, was initially set up to examine 23 cases at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

An interim report into the inquiry, which was leaked last November, said that clinical malpractice was allowed to continue unchecked since the 1970s, with repeated failings by doctors, midwives and hospital bosses.

Jeremy Hunt, the former health secretary who commissioned the review, said it was deeply shocking to hear the review was now looking at 900 cases.

Trust’s Response

Following the debate, Paula Clark Cheif Executive of the Trust issued a statement:

“The independent review into our maternity services was tonight the subject of an adjournment debate in Parliament. Below is a statement from our Chief Executive, Paula Clark:

“In November, Donna Ockenden, the midwife leading the independent inquiry into our maternity services, made a public appeal for any families that had not had a chance to ask questions to come forward. We fully supported that appeal and shared it with the communities that our hospitals serve on several Trust social media platforms. We are glad that her appeal appears to have had the desired effect, as it is important that every family that wants to speak to Donna’s team has the opportunity to do so.

“The 900 cases referred to in the adjournment debate in Parliament clearly include families who have suffered loss, for which we are truly sorry, as well as families who have come forward with questions and concerns who are seeking reassurance and information, some of which date back to the 1960s. We remain committed to working with the review to help all the families get the answers they need in one all-encompassing final report.

“We would like to reassure all families using our maternity services that we are listening and acting on feedback. We have made improvements which have been reported by the CQC following their inspection in November 2019.”

The Ockenden Review is expected to conclude at the end of the year.

Supporting Shropshire Live...