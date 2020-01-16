9.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 16, 2020
Home News

Firefighters tackle fire involving waste at Shrewsbury fish bar

By Chris Pritchard

Firefighters were called to a fire involving waste at a fish bar in Shrewsbury on Thursday evening.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury
Firefighters at the scene of the fire on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury

Fire crews were called to Arki’s Fish Bar in Sentinel Gardens, just off Whitchurch Road, at around 7pm.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer.

Crews at the scene used two breathing apparatus, dry powder extinguishers, and one main jet with foam to extinguish the fire.

The fire is the second to happen in Sentinel Gardens in recent weeks. Firefighters tackled a fire involving wheelie bins at The Rural Charity & Furniture Shop on Saturday 4 January.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

News

News

Firefighters at the scene of the fire on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury

Firefighters tackle fire involving waste at Shrewsbury fish bar

Firefighters were called to a fire involving waste at a fish bar in Shrewsbury on Thursday evening.
Read Article

Inquiry into maternity failings at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust looking at 900 cases

An independent inquiry into maternity care failings at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust is investigating around 900 cases.
Read Article
The collision happened on the A5 at the Shotatton Crossroads. Photo: Google Street View

Delays for motorists following collision on A5 at Shotatton Crossroads

Motorists faced delays on the A5 through Shottaton crossroads this morning following a two vehicle collision.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Striker Lenell John-Lewis leaves Shrewsbury Town

Lenell John-Lewis has left Shrewsbury Town after the club opted not to renew his expired contract.
Read Article
Adam Metcalf, who represented GB at the 2019 European Junior Championships and Pia Murray, who competed at the latest World Junior Championships

Titans trio in Swim England squad

Ellesmere College swimmers feature strongly in the latest Swim England international squad for a prestigious competition in France.
Read Article

FA Cup Replay Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Bristol City

Shrewsbury Town secure a dream tie against six-time European Champions Liverpool as they dump Championship opposition out of the cup.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Clarissa Pritchard is the latest commercial property specialist to join Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors

Growth in demand for commercial property services at law firm

A Shropshire law firm has expanded its commercial property team as demand grows across all of its offices - from Oswestry and Telford to Ludlow and beyond.
Read Article
Helen Stones and Leah Wilkinson of Barclays

Wellington networking event planned

The latest in a series of networking events in Wellington is planned for later this month.
Read Article
Between them Pedro Lagos, Clara Lagos, Lucy Capener and David Shakespeare have provided 125 years’ service

Party planned for long-serving staff members at Shropshire hotel

A Shropshire hotel is planning a party in honour of four long serving members of staff who have provided 125 years of service between them.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community to launch ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’

Shrewsbury Town in the Community are launching ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’
Read Article
Eddie has become the youngest scholar to be awarded the Georgia Williams Trust Scuba Diving Scholarship which he has now completed at just 10 years old

Telford schoolboy making ‘bubbles’ with charity scholarship

A Telford schoolboy is making ‘bubbles’ in the world of Scuba Diving after becoming the youngest person to be awarded a Junior Open water scuba Diving scholarship from a local charity.
Read Article

Quiz night to raise funds for Shropshire charity

A top prize of a night at the Hilton Hotel in London’s Canary Wharf awaits the winner of the star raffle prize at a quiz night being held to raise funds for a Shropshire charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers to star in thriller classic at Theatre Severn

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers will star in a brand-new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this June.
Read Article
Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Record-breaking success for Shrewsbury pantomime

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has confirmed that this year’s production of Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records.
Read Article

Jack and the Beanstalk a giant success for The Place Telford

This season’s pantomime at The Place Telford, Jack and the Beanstalk, has been its most profitable and successful yet.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
9.5 ° C
11.1 °
7.8 °
81 %
7.2kmh
75 %
Fri
8 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
5 °
Tue
0 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP