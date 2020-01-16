Firefighters tackle fire involving waste at Shrewsbury fish bar

Firefighters were called to a fire involving waste at a fish bar in Shrewsbury on Thursday evening.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury

Fire crews were called to Arki’s Fish Bar in Sentinel Gardens, just off Whitchurch Road, at around 7pm.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer.

Crews at the scene used two breathing apparatus, dry powder extinguishers, and one main jet with foam to extinguish the fire.

The fire is the second to happen in Sentinel Gardens in recent weeks. Firefighters tackled a fire involving wheelie bins at The Rural Charity & Furniture Shop on Saturday 4 January.

Supporting Shropshire Live...