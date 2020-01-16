Delays for motorists following collision on A5 at Shotatton Crossroads

Motorists faced delays on the A5 through Shotatton crossroads this morning following a two vehicle collision.

The collision happened on the A5 at the Shotatton Crossroads. Photo: Google Street View

Emergency services were called to the collision which involved a car and a van at around 7.30am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that fuel was spilt on the carriageway following the collision.

The A5 southbound was closed for a time with long delays reported past Weirbrook whilst recovery took place. The road has since reopened.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and a fire appliance from Baschurch attended.

Supporting Shropshire Live...