Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Man dies after car collides with wall in Broseley

By Chris Pritchard

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died when the car he was driving collided with a wall in Broseley.

The collision happened around 8.55am yesterday morning in Church Street.

The driver of the car, a 78-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that for reasons yet to be established, the vehicle left the road and mounted the pavement where it collided with a brick wall.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Witness Appeal

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 102s 140120.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live
