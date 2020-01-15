Man dies after car collides with wall in Broseley

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died when the car he was driving collided with a wall in Broseley.
The collision happened around 8.55am yesterday morning in Church Street.
The driver of the car, a 78-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say that for reasons yet to be established, the vehicle left the road and mounted the pavement where it collided with a brick wall.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Witness Appeal
Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 102s 140120.
