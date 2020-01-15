Man airlifted to hospital following incident in Oswestry

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being rescued from an 8ft hole in Oswestry this morning.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to the incident at a building site off Middleton Road at around 10am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports the casualty was rescued by ambulance service personnel prior to their arrival at the scene.

Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Wellington. Operations and Hazmat officers were also in attendance.

Also at the scene of the incident were West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

