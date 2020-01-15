Arrests made following altercation in Shrewsbury

Police have arrested two men in Shrewsbury following an altercation.

Officers were called to Worcester Road at around 4pm on Wednesday afternoon following a concern for safety.

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said: “I can confirm that no one has been injured during this incident and that investigations are ongoing.

“I extend my thanks to the public for your patience and understanding during this incident. If anyone has witnessed this incident or has any information please contact us on 101 quote 416S 150120.”

