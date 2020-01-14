Wellington hopeful of Great British High Street title

Excitement is building in Wellington which is aiming to pick up a prestigious national accolade for its regeneration work.

Wellington welcomed three judges as part of this year’s Great British High Street competition

The Shropshire town is a finalist in the government’s ‘Great British High Street’ awards and will hear next week whether it has been successful in the ‘Rising Star’ category.

A contingent of representatives from the town will travel to Edinburgh for an awards ceremony on January 26, attended by hundreds of guests from across the UK.

The entry was submitted as part of the ‘Love Wellington’ campaign – an initiative funded by the Wellington Regeneration Board and led by ‘High Street Champion’ Sally Themans and team of local volunteers.

“We are very excited about the competition and cannot wait to hear whether we have been triumphant – we have everything crossed!” said Sally.

“Wellington has made huge strides in terms of it regeneration in the last 12 months so we are hopeful of taking the ‘Rising Star’ award.

“However, we are up against strong competition from some very good entries but it is such a boost for the town to have been shortlisted.

“The awards ceremony will be a wonderful chance to remind people throughout the country of the enhancements being made to Wellington and to raise our profile.”

Love Wellington is active on social and traditional media and works with Telford & Wrekin Council, Wellington Town Council, businesses and wider community in a co-ordinated and strategic way to promote the town.

As part of its regeneration work, Telford & Wrekin Council have funded a number of initiatives in Wellington, such as empty shops grant and a programme of façade improvements, which impressed the judges and formed the mainstay of the entry.

