Local policing team makes more than 30 arrests in first week of January

A policing team set up to focus on local priorities has arrested more than 30 people across Shropshire in the first week of January.

Set up in September 2018 the Local Policing Priorities Team (LPPT) North, which covers Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, has arrested more than 350 people.

Now, in the first week of the year the team has made 31 arrests.

The team arrested eight people – both men and women – who were wanted on warrant along with two people recalled to prison.

Six people were arrested on of possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply.

Five men were arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs while two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A 35-year-old Polish man was deported after he was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant.

The team also arrested a woman on suspicion of shoplifting £200 worth of goods and a man in connection with an assault.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for robbery while a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

On Friday a man was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle and two stolen vehicles along with parts recovered in Oswestry.

West Mercia Police’s Local Policing Priority Teams is overseen by head of local policing, Chief Superintendent Tom Harding.

He said: “I’m really pleased with the work our LPPTs to support our response officers, safer neighbourhood teams and our CID teams and really make our difference in our communities.

“I want to make the counties we cover as unattractive as possible for criminals to do business and this sort of proactive robust response highlights the steps we will take to make sure those who are causing the most harm in our communities are arrested.”

