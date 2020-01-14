Casualty cut free from car following collision near Whitchurch

A casualty was cut free from a vehicle following a collision near Whitchurch this morning.

The collision involving two cars happened at Woodhouses at around 8.20am.

The Midlands Air Ambulance was called to the scene along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Wellington and Whitchurch with an operations officer. They were assisted by Cheshire Fire and Rescue.

Crews used Holmatro and electrical cutting gear to free the casualty.

