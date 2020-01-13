5.8 C
RJAH friends kick off the new year with fresh new look

By Shropshire Live

The League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) have kicked off the new year with a fresh new look.

Victoria Sudgen (Charity director), Anna Unsworth (Community Fundraising Officer), Tony Roberts & Tracy Roberts (Shropshire Pools & Spas Owner) & Heather Thomas-Bache (Office Manager)
Victoria Sudgen (Charity director), Anna Unsworth (Community Fundraising Officer), Tony Roberts & Tracy Roberts (Shropshire Pools & Spas Owner) & Heather Thomas-Bache (Office Manager)

The League of Friends who have been providing vital support to the RJAH since the 1960’s are entering a new decade feeling refreshed and rejuvenated having undergone a rebrand. To positively reflect the scope of their work the charity are now operating under the strapline ‘At the heart of RJAH’.

Thanks to the generosity of local company Shropshire Pools & Spas the hospital Friends have also been able to kit out their 300 strong volunteer family with new branded pink polo shirts.

Tracy Roberts, Shropshire Pools & Spas Owner, said: “Shropshire Pools & Spas ethos is to deliver a professional yet personal service and the League of Friends objectives align very similarly with ours. We recognise and appreciate the importance of the League of Friends and the RJAH so supporting them is both an honour and a privilege.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those working across the RJAH for their hard work and dedication. We’re extremely lucky to have such a wonderful facility on our doorstep”.

The Friends next big fundraising event is a Swimathon to benefit the Hydrotherapy Pool, which is taking place in March.

Victoria Sugden, League of Friends Charity Director, said: “Our staff and volunteers really are at the heart of RJAH and now thanks to the generosity of Shropshire Pools & Spas they can be easily identified within the hospital. We continue to strive to support the hospital in all of the wonderful work it does as much as we possibly can.”

The Friends next big fundraising event is a Swimathon to benefit the Hydrotherapy Pool, which is taking place in March.

