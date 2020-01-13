Refurbishment of Admaston House Community Centre begins

Work has started to renovate and enhance the facilities provided at Admaston House Community Centre.

Admaston House Community Centre

The work includes refurbishment of the roof, the replacement of the staircase, the installation of a lift, and the remodelling of the first floor to provide larger rooms more suited to the requirements of the community.

The centre is used regularly by 25 user groups, including dance, fitness, health, and young people. The groups will use other parts of the Community Centre whilst the work is undertaken.

The changes are being made to provide larger rooms with improved dance and fitness facilities at a standard that allows access to everyone. The more modern annex has been very popular with groups and the changes being made to the first floor of main building will provide facilities of a similar standard. The trustees have plans to update other parts of the building in future years as funds allow.

Feasibility studies and consultations in the community began in 2014. DGA (Architects) Limited took the results of these and developed the designs. Mark Taylor Services is the principal contractor.

The cost of the work is being funded in part by the Admaston House Community Centre Trust itself but could not be undertaken without the generous support and grants from St Christopher’s Trust, The National Lottery Community Fund, Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE), RegenSW, Wrockwardine Parish Council, Telford and Wrekin Council, The Garfield Weston Foundation and several other smaller charities/funders.

Chairman of the Trust, Barry Tillotson said, “We opened the new annex in 2010 and it has been very popular with users. We are delighted we can now improve the older parts of the building to a similar standard, which will make the centre a much more suitable venue for both existing and new users.”

