Shropshire
Monday, January 13, 2020
Pop-up events set to give people the chance to voice their opinions on new health proposal

By Shropshire Live

A series of pop-up events are to take place allowing people to find out more about proposals for a new health organisation for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

The pop-up events are being organised by the county’s health bosses to give people the chance to voice their opinions on a new health proposal.

The proposal is to replace the two existing Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) and form a Single Strategic Commissioning Organisation for the whole county.

Shropshire CCG and Telford and Wrekin CCG are currently the two NHS organisations responsible for planning, paying for and monitoring most local health services in the county.

The pop-up events are being set up to provide an opportunity for local people to come and talk to the CCG teams about the changes they are planning, ask any questions, and give their feedback.

Each pop-up runs between 10am and 12noon, with no appointment necessary:

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 – Park Lane Centre, Telford, TF7 5QZ

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 – Oswestry Library, SY11 1JN

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 – Tesco Extra, Wrekin Retail Park, TF1 2DE

Friday, 31 January, 2020 – Meeting Point House, Telford, TF3 4HS

Friday, 31 January, 2020 – Whitchurch Library, SY13 1AX

Monday, 3 February, 2020 – Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury, SY1 1PL

Friday, 7 February, 2020 – Ludlow Library, SY8 2PG

David Evans, Joint Accountable Officer for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCGs, said: “These pop-up events will provide a great opportunity for us to find out the views of our residents, to have a chat about the proposals and to discuss why we think they provide the best route forwards.

“We are faced with big challenges in Shropshire, such as a rapidly growing elderly population as well as significant deprivation in areas of the county which means we need to be able to respond in the best possible way to these changing needs.

“I would like to urge everyone to come along to one of our events to find out more about the proposals and to ask any questions. There is no appointment necessary and you can come along at any time between 10am and 12noon.”

Dr Julian Povey, Chair of Shropshire CCG, said: “These events will provide an excellent opportunity to speak with local people and hear their views to help us shape the proposals for the future CCG.

“This proposal is really about the way the two CCGs work operationally, so we expect there will be little impact on patients. For example, local people will still carry on going to their regular GP practice.”

Dr Jo Leahy, Chair of Telford and Wrekin CCG, said: “We believe a brand new organisation could provide a number of benefits for local people by streamlining and removing duplication which will lead to improvements in providing services.”

