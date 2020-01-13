Attempted robbery in Shrewsbury Street

Police are seeking witnesses after a man attempted to rob a woman who was walking in the Monkmoor area of Shrewsbury last week.

The incident happened around 7pm on Tuesday 7 January in Monkmoor Avenue.

The woman was approached by a man from behind who then demanded money and her mobile phone. The man ran off empty handed when the woman and a passerby shouted at him. He made off in the direction of St Peter’s Church in Monkmoor Road.

The robber is described as a male with a stocky build, approximately 5ft 8 inches tall, he was dressed in all dark clothing and wearing a dark baseball cap and a dark coloured scarf covering his face.

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 22/3473/20 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

