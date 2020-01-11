Arrest made as police recover three stolen cars in Oswestry

Police in Oswestry have recovered three stolen cars worth around £50,000.

The cars were recovered by police in Oswestry. Photo: @LpptNWestMercia

Officers found a BMW 4 series which was confirmed stolen before carrying out property searches and recovering a further two BMW 1 series cars.

Police say two of the vehicles were recovered from a suspected chop shop.

One suspect was arrested.

Anyone who suspects a garage or unit is being used as a chop shop is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101.

What is a chop shop?

A chop shop is a location or business which disassembles stolen vehicles, primarily cars, for the purpose of selling their parts. The term originated from the practice of building a car from two halves by welding them together.

