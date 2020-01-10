7.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 10, 2020
Home News

Ofsted inspection rates Woodlands Special School as inadequate

By Shropshire Live

A school for pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs has been rated as ‘inadequate’ following an Ofsted inspection in November.

Entrance to The Woodlands in Wem. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Row17 - geograph.org.uk/p/658649
Entrance to The Woodlands in Wem. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 – © Row17 – geograph.org.uk/p/658649

The senior leadership team, staff and governors at Woodlands Special School say they are determined to rapidly improve following the inspection.

At their previous inspection in April 2015 the school was rated as ‘good’.

The school – which has sites in Wem, Oswestry and Bishop’s Castle – says that they want to become ‘good’ again as soon as possible, and have already begun work to address the areas for improvement identified by Ofsted inspectors.

Inspectors recognised that the school’s newly appointed leadership team have the capacity to deliver the improvements necessary and they are now working closely with education advisers from Shropshire Council to ensure that the measures needed to bring about the improvements are put in place.

Inspectors found that at the settings for primary school-aged pupils, Acorn Bishops Castle and Acorn Oswestry, “staff have created a calm environment for pupils to learn and thrive. Pupils are respectful and follow the rules. Subject leaders quickly identify the learning needs of pupils. They set challenging and engaging work. This helps pupils to make progress academically, emotionally and socially. In Acorns, pupils feel happy and feel safe”

Inspectors identified weaknesses in the secondary provision and found that whilst leaders wanted pupils to do well “often learning is disrupted by poor behaviour and not all pupils are happy in school. Additionally, pupils do not make the progress they are capable of because staff do not manage behaviour in lessons well. They do not take into account the pupils’ special needs. The work set often lacks challenge and does not build on what pupils already know”.

The inspection team reported that pupils say they enjoy their college experience and that the careers programme is well thought out and provides information about pupils’ next steps. The report says that “the school provides individualised support for pupils for example, through music therapy. They also use external agencies such as the police to support pupils to stay safe”.

Julia Taylor, headteacher, said: “Whilst we are disappointed with the outcome of the inspection, the inspectors recognised we were already aware of the improvements needed to meet the increased expectations of the new inspection framework which was introduced in September. Significant work has taken place since September, and following the inspection, to address the concerns raised by the team and deliver on the recommendations for improvement identified in the report.

“We had already begun to address the safeguarding issues identified, specifically related to our checks on off-site provision, and are confident that our plans have the urgency required to meet the necessary standards.

“We are working closely with our colleagues in the local authority, and our school improvement partners, to carefully plan the next steps to ensure we take the effective action to bring about the improvement necessary to enable us to be judged as good again.”

Karen Bradshaw, director of children’s services with Shropshire Council, said: “Shropshire Council wants our children to receive the best possible education. We’re pleased that the headteacher, staff and governors have already begun work to address the priorities for improvements in the Ofsted report and we will continue to support the school to ensure that pupils have consistently good opportunities to learn and to fulfil their potential.”

The two-day inspection took place on 12 and 13 November 2019. Inspectors observed lessons, held discussions with the headteacher, deputy headteacher, teaching staff, and pupils, and reviewed a range of documentation.

Inspectors focused on reading, writing, English, maths and humanities and scrutinised pupils’ work. They visited all three sites in Oswestry, Bishop’s Castle and Wem as well as alternative providers used by the school to support some of its key stage 4 pupils.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Entrance to The Woodlands in Wem. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Row17 - geograph.org.uk/p/658649

Ofsted inspection rates Woodlands Special School as inadequate

A school for pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs has been rated as ‘inadequate’ following an Ofsted inspection in November.
Read Article

Shropshire man jailed for causing death of London rapper in collision

A Shropshire man who was under the influence of alcohol behind the wheel of his van has been jailed for causing the death of a London rap artist last year.
Read Article

Three men charged following burglary in Bridgnorth

Three men were due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today following a burglary in Bridgnorth on Tuesday.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City

Sam Ricketts will be demanding a positive response from mid-week’s poor showing when Shrewsbury Town welcome Lincoln City.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town midfielder monitored by Championship Reading

Reports in Berkshire suggest that Championship outfit Reading are interested in signing Shrewsbury Town midfielder Josh Laurent.
Read Article

Match Report: Doncaster Rovers 2 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town were not at the races as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Doncaster Rovers.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Ian Hodgkiss, Director at Nexus Electrics with Head of Centre Nick Popyk and young players

Nexus Electrics signs up to add a spark to DragonADC

Nexus Electrics a local, family run electrical contractor based in Oswestry have signed up to support local Football Academy & Development Centre, DragonADC.
Read Article
Sam Millward from ChadStone, Kelvin Kang from Land Registry, Charlotte Jordan from Creations by Charlotte, Joe Hedges from ChadStone, Matt Hill from Smith Cooper, Alex Whitby from ChadStone, Owen Hamblett from ChadStone, Nicole Brown from WMB Law Ltd, Ruby Nickless from WMB Law Ltd, Molly Dix from ChadStone and Tia Evans from WMB Law Ltd

Shropshire accountants give a business twist to 18-30’s meet ups

A Shropshire accountancy firm is encouraging those aged 18-30 to get together, but this time it’s for business networking rather than fun in the sun!
Read Article
Daniel Williamson, Business Development Manager at Reech

Reech welcome new Business Development Manager

Reech Media has welcomed a new Business Development Manager to the team, announcing the appointment of Daniel Williamson in the role.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community to launch ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’

Shrewsbury Town in the Community are launching ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’
Read Article
Eddie has become the youngest scholar to be awarded the Georgia Williams Trust Scuba Diving Scholarship which he has now completed at just 10 years old

Telford schoolboy making ‘bubbles’ with charity scholarship

A Telford schoolboy is making ‘bubbles’ in the world of Scuba Diving after becoming the youngest person to be awarded a Junior Open water scuba Diving scholarship from a local charity.
Read Article

Quiz night to raise funds for Shropshire charity

A top prize of a night at the Hilton Hotel in London’s Canary Wharf awaits the winner of the star raffle prize at a quiz night being held to raise funds for a Shropshire charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Jack and the Beanstalk a giant success for The Place Telford

This season’s pantomime at The Place Telford, Jack and the Beanstalk, has been its most profitable and successful yet.
Read Article
A film programme explores the diverse experiences of older LGBTQ folk from an array of backgrounds and cultures

LGBT+ History Festival to take place in venues across Shropshire

The fifth LGBT+ History Festival takes place in venues around Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin from 26 January to 5 March.
Read Article
Drew Schofield of Morris and Company, Paul Kirkbright of University Centre Shrewsbury, Robin Brooke-Smith, Shrewsbury School Archivist, and Annabel Warburg of Shrewsbury School

Shrewsbury Darwin Festival taking shape for February

Plans are well under way for the DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 - which will include a rare chance to see some of Darwin’s original letters and books.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
7.4 ° C
8.9 °
6.1 °
65 %
5.7kmh
40 %
Fri
5 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP