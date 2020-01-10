8.5 C
Shropshire
Saturday, January 11, 2020
Arrest made following drugs warrant in Donnington

By Chris Pritchard

Police have made an arrest in Telford today after carrying out a drugs warrant.

Police seized cannabis, cash and weapons. Photo: @TelfordCops
Police officers from Wellington and Madeley carried out the warrant at a property in Donnington.

Officers say a large amount of cannabis, cash and weapons were seized including a crossbow.

One person arrested and enquiries ongoing by West Mercia Police.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
