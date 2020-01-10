Arrest made following drugs warrant in Donnington

Police have made an arrest in Telford today after carrying out a drugs warrant.
Police officers from Wellington and Madeley carried out the warrant at a property in Donnington.
Officers say a large amount of cannabis, cash and weapons were seized including a crossbow.
One person arrested and enquiries ongoing by West Mercia Police.
#PC2465 along with #WellingtonCops & #MadeleyCops carried out a drug warrant in Donnington today. A large amount of cannabis, cash and weapons were seized. One person arrested and enquiries on going. #CommunityConcern #YouSaidWeDid pic.twitter.com/nexSkE9s6d— Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) January 10, 2020
Supporting Shropshire Live...