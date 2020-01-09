Three men charged following burglary in Bridgnorth

Three men were due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today following a burglary in Bridgnorth on Tuesday.

The men were arrested after two people were assaulted during the burglary at a home in Queens Road at around 10am.

West Mercia Police says that a quantity of cash and a bottle of whiskey were taken.

Eddie Jones, aged 30, of Warlingham, Surrey, has been charged with two counts of robbery, receiving stolen goods and possession of criminal property.

Acer Bridges, aged 38, of Tardebigge, Worcestershire, is charged with two counts of robbery, receiving stolen goods and possession of criminal property.

Elias Taylor, aged 42, of Barlestone, Nuneaton, is charged with two counts of robbery, receiving stolen goods and possession of criminal property.

