Police appeal for witnesses to disorder outside Telford pub

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses to a disorder incident which happened in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The incident took place outside the Unicorn Pub in Little Dawley. Image: Google Street View

Two men were injured during the disorder which took place outside the Unicorn Pub in Hollies Road in Little Dawley.

The incident happened at around 12.20am and both men attended hospital, police say they have since been discharged.

Police are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 29s 010120 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

