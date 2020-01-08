8.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Two men charged over Shropshire charity shop burglaries

By Chris Pritchard

Two men have been charged with burglary after a number of charity shops were burgled across Shropshire.

Wayne Hutchinson, 29, of Oakengates, has been charged with three counts of burglary.

The charges relate to burglaries at Severn Hospice in Wellington overnight on 19 and 20 December; Mind and Cancer Research in Bridgnorth both overnight on 30 and 31 December.

Jordan Paul Hickman, 25, also of Oakengates, has also been charged with three counts of burglary.

The charges relate to burglaries at Extra Care in Shifnal on 3 December; Mind and Cancer Research in Bridgnorth both overnight on 30 and 31 December. He has also been charged with two counts of assaulting emergency workers.

Both men are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

The charges follow their arrests yesterday.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Two men charged over Shropshire charity shop burglaries

