One cut free from car following collision at Greyhound Interchange in Telford

One person was released from a car by firefighters following a collision at the Greyhound Interchange in Telford this afternoon.

The scene of the collision at the Greyhound Interchange in Telford. Photo: @OPUShropshire

Emergency services were called to the collision involving two vehicles at just before 2.15pm.

One of the vehicles involved came to rest on a roadside barrier with a person released from the vehicle by firefighters using holmatro cutting equipment.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The road is currently closed whilst the vehicles are waiting to be recovered.

