Two arrested after charity shop burglaries

By Chris Pritchard

Police have arrested two men in their 20s after a number of charity shops were broken into in Shropshire.

The men aged 25 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of burglary and are currently in police custody.

Over the past few weeks a number of charity shops across the county have been burgled. Detectives believe the offences are linked with enquiries on-going.

Shropshire local policing commander Superintendent Mo Lansdale said: “Officers have been working to piece together the information we have about these burglaries and earlier today arrested two men on suspicion of burglary.

“We know these burglaries have had a significant impact on local communities, particularly as it is charity shops that have been targeted, and local officers we will be working with the shops to help prevent further offences.”

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
