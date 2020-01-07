Three arrested after couple assaulted during burglary in Bridgnorth

Three men are in police custody following after two people were assaulted during a burglary at a home in Bridgnorth.

The incident happened at an address in Queens Road at just after 10am this morning.

Police officers attended after they received reports that a property had been burgled.

West Mercia Police says that two people were assaulted by the intruders and a quantity of cash and a bottle of whiskey were taken during the burglary.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nally said: “This was a particularly nasty burglary where a couple were assaulted in their home. We have arrested three people in connection with this incident and they are currently in police custody.”

