One treated for smoke inhalation following kitchen fire in Shrewsbury

One person suffered the effects of smoke inhalation following a kitchen fire in Shrewsbury last night.

Firefighters were called to a property on Brunel Way in Belle Vue at around 11.20pm.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and a dry powder extinguisher to extinguish the fire.

Positive pressure ventilation system used to clear the property of smoke.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended to the casualty.

