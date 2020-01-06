One treated for smoke inhalation following kitchen fire in Shrewsbury

One person suffered the effects of smoke inhalation following a kitchen fire in Shrewsbury last night.
Firefighters were called to a property on Brunel Way in Belle Vue at around 11.20pm.
Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and a dry powder extinguisher to extinguish the fire.
Positive pressure ventilation system used to clear the property of smoke.
West Midlands Ambulance Service attended to the casualty.
Supporting Shropshire Live...