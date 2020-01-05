Police charge second man with attempted murder following stabbing in Wellington

A second man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Wellington during the early hours of Friday 27 December.

Yasar Mehmood, 33, of Arleston has been charged with attempt murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

The incident took place at around 2.55am in St John Street, Wellington where an 18-year-old man was stabbed.

Police have already charged Mubasher Mehmood, 24, from Wellington with attempted murder, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 30 December and was remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 27 January.

Supporting Shropshire Live...