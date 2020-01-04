Man arrested over stabbing in Wellington

Police looking for a man they were keen to speak to in connection with a stabbing in Wellington have made an arrest.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday evening and is currently in police custody.

The arrest relates to an incident at around 2.55am on Friday 27 December in St John Street Wellington. An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed.

A second man from Wellington has been charged with attempted murder, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 30 December and was remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 27 January.

