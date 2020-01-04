Fire involving wheelie bins spreads to Shrewsbury charity shop

An investigation is underway following a fire at a charity shop in Shrewsbury on Saturday evening.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to The Rural Charity & Furniture Shop on Whitchurch Road at around 5.30pm.

The fire involved commercial wheelie bins at the rear of the property which then spread to the ground floor shop and storage area. A flat above the shop was evacuated.

Two fire appliances from Shrewsbury attended with firefighters using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, and a covering jet to put out the fire. Thermal imaging cameras were used to check for hot spots.

Operations and Fire Investigation officers attended with a fire investigation being conducted.

West Mercia Police also attended the incident.

