A vehicle caught fire following a collision on Stafford Park 1 in Telford on Friday lunchtime.

The collision which involved three vehicles happened at around 12.30pm.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford with an operations officer.

Crews used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

