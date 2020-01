Police investigating the unexplained death of a man in Telford have established there was no apparent third party involvement.

The man was found unresponsive in High Street in Dawley on Boxing Day.

A home office post mortem has been carried out and while the results are inconclusive into the cause of death it is not believed there was any third party involvement.

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder have been released without any further action.

Supporting Shropshire Live...